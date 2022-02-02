Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Rendered Bacon Fat
11 ozUPC: 0001111003057
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Rendered Bacon Fat keeps the love going. Add smoky notes to gumbos, chowders, and stews. Spike chicken and rice dishes. Sauté root veggies and greens. Roll into biscuit dough.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rendered Bacon Fat, Natural Flavors, Water, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
