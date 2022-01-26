Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Roasted Green Tomato & Hatch Chili Salsa
15 ozUPC: 0001111009640
Product Details
Authentic craft & recipe with rich flavors of velvety roasted green tomato and the smoky heat of hatch chiles.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Green Tomatoes, Onions, Batch Green Chiles (Green Chile Peppers, Citric Acid), Green Bell Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid, Water, Calcium Chloride), Cane Sugar, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Spice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More