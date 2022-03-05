Private Selection Roasted Hazelnut Decaffeinated Ground Coffee is made from a premium all-Arabica blend of hand-selected Latin American coffee beans, cupped and chosen by Private Selection coffee experts for consistently excellent flavors. Roasted Hazelnut Decaffeinated is medium roasted in small batches and bagged immediately after roasting and grinding, preserving the rich flavors in every cup.

Naturally and Artificially Flavored

Ground Decaf

Nutty, Earthy, Warm