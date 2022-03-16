Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Ruby Rows™ Cherry On-The-Vine Tomatoes
12 ozUPC: 0001111000220
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories3.06
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.03g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.01g
Monounsaturated Fat0.01g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.85mg
Total Carbohydrate0.66g
Dietary Fiber0.2g1%
Sugar0.45g
Protein0.15g
Potassium40.2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
