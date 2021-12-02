Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: back
Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: top
Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: bottom
Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111080798
Elevate Everything
Our foods reflect our passion for exceptional culinary experiences. Explore and enjoy amazing foods and ingredients that elevate any occasion. The Private Selection™ journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection™ offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Private Selection™Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. The sweet and tangy flavor of balsamic vinegar is complemented by a touch of sea salt for a new twist on a classic combination.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Corn Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Sugar, Vinegar, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar Solids, Modified Corn Starch, Malt Vinegar, Paprika [Color]), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

