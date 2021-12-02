Private Selection® Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips
Product Details
Elevate Everything
Our foods reflect our passion for exceptional culinary experiences. Explore and enjoy amazing foods and ingredients that elevate any occasion. The Private Selection™ journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection™ offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Private Selection™Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. The sweet and tangy flavor of balsamic vinegar is complemented by a touch of sea salt for a new twist on a classic combination.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Corn Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Sugar, Vinegar, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar Solids, Modified Corn Starch, Malt Vinegar, Paprika [Color]), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More