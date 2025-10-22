Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Sea Salt Caramel Dessert Topping
10 ozUPC: 0001111003458
Product Details
Private Selection™ Sea Salt Caramel Dessert Topping is a decadently thick and rich sauce perfect for spooning over baked treats, decorating cakes, drizzling over whipped cream or as a delicious dip for fruit or pretzels.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Butter (Milk, Salt), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Carrageenan
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More