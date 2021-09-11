Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Sea Salt Caramel Ultra Pasteurized Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111009251
Product Details
A rich, decadent indulgence with sweet, buttery sea salt caramel. Explore the decadent flavors of our rich and creamy Private Selection™ Naturally Flavored Milks. We've blended whole milk with sweet, buttery caramel and a touch of sea salt to create a mouthwatering indulgence that's best enjoyed straight from the fridge.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar31g
Protein10g
Calcium373mg30%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Non Fat Dry Milk, Brown Sugar, Condensed Milk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors, Carrageenan, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More