Private Selection® Sesame Extra Large Enriched Sandwich Rolls
Product Details
Private Selection® Sesame Extra Large Enriched Sandwich Rolls are crafted with the finest ingredients. Topped with sesame seeds and baked to a delightfully soft texture, these savory rolls will elevate any sandwich or barbeque.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast. Contains less than 2% of soybean oil, sesame seeds, salt, wheat gluten, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, corn flour, extractives of turmeric and paprika (color), ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
