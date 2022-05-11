Private Selection® Sesame Extra Large Enriched Sandwich Rolls Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sesame Extra Large Enriched Sandwich Rolls

8 ct / 22 ozUPC: 0001111008093
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Private Selection® Sesame Extra Large Enriched Sandwich Rolls are crafted with the finest ingredients. Topped with sesame seeds and baked to a delightfully soft texture, these savory rolls will elevate any sandwich or barbeque.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bun (78g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate43g16%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2.6mg15%
Niacin2.8mg15%
Potassium80mg2%
Riboflavin0.2mg10%
Thiamin0.3mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast. Contains less than 2% of soybean oil, sesame seeds, salt, wheat gluten, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, corn flour, extractives of turmeric and paprika (color), ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
