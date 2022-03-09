Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Private Selection™ Shaved Parmesan Cheese
4.5 ozUPC: 0001111021019
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein2g
Calcium52mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking), Natamycin (A Mold Inhibitor)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More