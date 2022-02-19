Ingredients

Cream Cheese ( Milk , Palm Oil , Cheese Culture , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Carob Bean Gum , Mono- and Diglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color ) ) , Shrimp , Green Chilies , Natural Cheese Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Cheddar Cheese Flavor , Salt ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Vinegar , Cultured Dextrose , Natural Cream Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Cream Flavor ) , Natural Sour Cream Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Sour Cream Flavor ) , Jalapeno Powder , Cayenne Pepper , Salt , White Pepper .

Allergen Info

Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

