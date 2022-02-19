Private Selection® Shrimp Queso Dip Perspective: front
Private Selection® Shrimp Queso Dip Perspective: back
Private Selection® Shrimp Queso Dip Perspective: bottom
Private Selection® Shrimp Queso Dip

7 ozUPC: 0001111098014
Located in SEAFOOD

A classic queso that packs a punch. Loaded with chunks of shrimp and a kick f jalapeño, this queso is the perfect flavor combination you never knew you needed. Seafood lover or not, this dip is sure to please any crowd.

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cream Cheese ( Milk , Palm Oil , Cheese Culture , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Carob Bean Gum , Mono- and Diglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color ) ) , Shrimp , Green Chilies , Natural Cheese Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Cheddar Cheese Flavor , Salt ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Vinegar , Cultured Dextrose , Natural Cream Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Cream Flavor ) , Natural Sour Cream Flavor ( Maltodextrin , Natural Sour Cream Flavor ) , Jalapeno Powder , Cayenne Pepper , Salt , White Pepper .

Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More