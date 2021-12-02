Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Sunflower, and/or Canola Oil), Whey Powder, Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Corn Maltodextrin, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Cream Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Sugar, Gouda Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Black Truffle Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More