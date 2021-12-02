Private Selection® Smoked Gouda & Garlic Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips
Product Details
Private Selection Smoked Gouda & Garlic Naturally Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. The savory flavors of real Gouda cheese and garlic are enhanced with a subtle hint of earthy black truffle.
- Small Batch Crafted
- Naturally Flavored
- Seasoned with Garlic, Gouda Cheese and a Hint of Black Truffle
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Sunflower, and/or Canola Oil), Whey Powder, Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Corn Maltodextrin, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Cream Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Sugar, Gouda Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Black Truffle Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More