Private Selection® Smoked Gouda & Garlic Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Private Selection® Smoked Gouda & Garlic Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: back
Private Selection® Smoked Gouda & Garlic Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111083766
Product Details

Private Selection Smoked Gouda & Garlic Naturally Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. The savory flavors of real Gouda cheese and garlic are enhanced with a subtle hint of earthy black truffle.

  • Small Batch Crafted
  • Naturally Flavored
  • Seasoned with Garlic, Gouda Cheese and a Hint of Black Truffle
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium293mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Sunflower, and/or Canola Oil), Whey Powder, Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Corn Maltodextrin, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Cream Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Sugar, Gouda Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Black Truffle Powder.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
