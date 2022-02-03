Nutrition Facts

10.0 Exact servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 25mg 9%

Sodium 180mg 8%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Sugar 0g

Protein 6g 12%

Calcium 180mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%