Private Selection® Smoked Gouda Shredded Cheese
10 ozUPC: 0001111009663
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg9%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar0g
Protein6g12%
Calcium180mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gouda Cheese (Cultured pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Color Added), Powdered Cellulose (to Prevent Caking), Natamycin (a Natural Mold Inhibitor).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.