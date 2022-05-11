Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls
Product Details
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls are crafted with the finest ingredients. Made with 100% whole wheat and without any added sugar, these rolls have a great taste and texture that will elevate any sandwich or burger.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, wheat gluten, yeast, maltitol. Contains 2% or less of wheat bran, salt, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, vinegar, calcium propionate (preservative), sodium stearoyl lactylate, enzymes, guar gum, sucralose, ammonium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, ascorbic acid. CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More