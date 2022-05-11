Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls

8 ct / 21 ozUPC: 0001111005392
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Extra Large Sandwich Rolls are crafted with the finest ingredients. Made with 100% whole wheat and without any added sugar, these rolls have a great taste and texture that will elevate any sandwich or burger.

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bun (74g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2%
Saturated Fat0g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate36g13%
Dietary Fiber4g15%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron3.1mg15%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whole wheat flour, water, wheat gluten,&nbsp;yeast, maltitol. Contains 2% or less of wheat bran, salt, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, vinegar, calcium propionate (preservative), sodium stearoyl lactylate, enzymes, guar gum, sucralose, ammonium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, ascorbic acid. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.