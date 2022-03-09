Private Selection® Sugar Free Whole Wheat Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sugar Free Whole Wheat Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection® Sugar Free Whole Wheat Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection® Sugar Free Whole Wheat Sliced Wide Pan Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111001020
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made without the addition of sugar, this flavorful and hearty whole wheat bread will elevate any sandwich.

  • 24 g whole grains per serving
  • No high fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, wheat gluten, yeast, maltitol. Contains 2% or less of wheat bran, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), guar gum, ascorbic acid, sucralose.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
