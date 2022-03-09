Private Selection® Sugar Free Whole Wheat Sliced Wide Pan Bread
Product Details
Private Selection® Sugar Free 100% Whole Wheat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made without the addition of sugar, this flavorful and hearty whole wheat bread will elevate any sandwich.
- 24 g whole grains per serving
- No high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, wheat gluten, yeast, maltitol. Contains 2% or less of wheat bran, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), guar gum, ascorbic acid, sucralose.CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
