Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread
Product Details
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made with honey, this unique, fluffy bread has a touch of sweetness that will add irresistible tropical flavor to any sandwich.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast, maltodextrin. Contains 2% or less of vital wheat gluten, soybean oil, honey, fructose, salt, extractives of paprika and turmeric (for color), sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, guar gum, sucralose, natural and artificial flavors, ascorbic acid, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
