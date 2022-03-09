Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread Perspective: back
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread Perspective: bottom
Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008502
Product Details

Private Selection® Sweet Hawaiian Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made with honey, this unique, fluffy bread has a touch of sweetness that will add irresistible tropical flavor to any sandwich.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate27g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast, maltodextrin. Contains 2% or less of vital wheat gluten, soybean oil, honey, fructose, salt, extractives of paprika and turmeric (for color), sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, guar gum, sucralose, natural and artificial flavors, ascorbic acid, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.