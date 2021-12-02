Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Molasses, Maltodextrin (from Corn), Maple Sugar, Sodium Diacetate, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spice, Worcestershire Sauce Powder (Worcestershire Sauce [Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor], Maltodextrin, Sulfites), Citric Acid, Paprika Oleoresin (Paprika Extract, Soybean Oil), Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Smoke Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Turmeric (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More