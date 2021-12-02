Private Selection® Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Private Selection® Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Kettle Chips Perspective: back
Private Selection® Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Kettle Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111086401
Product Details

Private Selection Sweet Spicy BBQ Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, cooked, in small batches and seasoned with a smoky, summery barbeque flavor.

  • Thick, Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Cooked in Small Batches and Seasoned with a Smoky, Sweet BBQ Flavor
  • About 8 Servings
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Molasses, Maltodextrin (from Corn), Maple Sugar, Sodium Diacetate, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spice, Worcestershire Sauce Powder (Worcestershire Sauce [Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor], Maltodextrin, Sulfites), Citric Acid, Paprika Oleoresin (Paprika Extract, Soybean Oil), Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Smoke Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Turmeric (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
