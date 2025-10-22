Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Taqueria Style Corn Tortilla Chips
15 ozUPC: 0001111002312
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellow Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Safflower, Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Rice), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
