Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 310

% Daily value*

Total Fat 21g 32% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 110mg 37%

Sodium 70mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 47g

Calcium 47mg 10%

Iron 0mg 10%