Private Selection® Turtle Brownie Cookies

6 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0004157327336
Product Details

Gourmet brownie cookies loaded iwth caramel and pecans.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol34mg11.33%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar20g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Caramel Bits (Sugar, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Palm Oil, Butter, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin), Pecans, Eggs, Butter, Fructose, Cocoa Processed With Alkali.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Nonfat Milk, Soy Flour, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Rapeseed Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
