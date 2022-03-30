Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Caramel Bits (Sugar, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Palm Oil, Butter, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin), Pecans, Eggs, Butter, Fructose, Cocoa Processed With Alkali.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Nonfat Milk, Soy Flour, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Rapeseed Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

