Private Selection® Ultimate Chocolate Chunk Cookies

6 ct / 9 ozUPC: 0004157327337
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2.3mg15%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Nonfat Milk, Anhydrous Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavor), Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Sugar, Eggs.Contains Less Than 2% of Crystalline Fructose, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Salt, Baking Soda, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
