Ingredients

Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Nonfat Milk, Anhydrous Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Artificial and Natural Flavor), Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter, Sugar, Eggs.Contains Less Than 2% of Crystalline Fructose, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Salt, Baking Soda, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More