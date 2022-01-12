Private Selection™ Vanilla Chai Tea Latte Mix Packets Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Vanilla Chai Tea Latte Mix Packets Perspective: left
Private Selection™ Vanilla Chai Tea Latte Mix Packets Perspective: right
Private Selection™ Vanilla Chai Tea Latte Mix Packets

10 ctUPC: 0001111089013
Product Details

The instant tea in our Vanilla Chai comes from the premium tea growing regions of Africa. African black teas are world renowned for their high quality and prized for their brightness, appealing color, brisk flavor, and fragrant leaves. We blend this premium instant tea with a blend of spices, cane sugar, and other ingredients to make a truly authentic and delicious Vanilla Chai Latte.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Nondairy Creamer (Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Citrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Silicate), Skim Milk Powder, Instant Black Tea, Vegetable Fiber (Chicory), Spices (Cinnamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Black Pepper), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible