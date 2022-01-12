Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Nondairy Creamer (Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Citrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Silicate), Skim Milk Powder, Instant Black Tea, Vegetable Fiber (Chicory), Spices (Cinnamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Black Pepper), Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More