Private Selection™ Vanilla Chai Tea Latte Mix Packets
Product Details
The instant tea in our Vanilla Chai comes from the premium tea growing regions of Africa. African black teas are world renowned for their high quality and prized for their brightness, appealing color, brisk flavor, and fragrant leaves. We blend this premium instant tea with a blend of spices, cane sugar, and other ingredients to make a truly authentic and delicious Vanilla Chai Latte.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Nondairy Creamer (Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Citrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Silicate), Skim Milk Powder, Instant Black Tea, Vegetable Fiber (Chicory), Spices (Cinnamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Black Pepper), Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
