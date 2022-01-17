Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® White Balsamic Vinegar
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0001111079612
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Crafted in Italy with Grapes from the Provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories38
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Concentrated White Grape Must , Wine Vinegar , Sodium Metabisulfite ( Antioxidant ) , Sulfur Dioxide ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
