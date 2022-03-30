Private Selection™ White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies Perspective: front
Private Selection™ White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies Perspective: left
Private Selection™ White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

9 ozUPC: 0004117545507
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), White Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Butter, Macadamia Nuts.Contains Less Than 2% of Eggs, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Salt, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More