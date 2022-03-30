Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), White Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Butter, Macadamia Nuts.Contains Less Than 2% of Eggs, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Salt, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More