Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Private Selection™ Wild Caught XX Large Shell- On Raw Key West Pink Shrimp
16 ozUPC: 0001111056408
Purchase Options
Located in SEAFOOD
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol170mg56.67%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium74mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp, Sodium Bisulfite (Preservative).
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More