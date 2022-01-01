Hover to Zoom
Progressive International SC-90 Can Crusher - Red & Gray
1UPC: 0007891504576
Product Details
We provide a wide range of products to satisfy all houseware and supplies. We are dedicated to give everyone the very best houseware supplies for all home needs, with a focus on dependability, our client satisfaction and great quality. We provide high-quality modern products to be enjoyed by many clients. Our aim is continuous improvement and user satisfaction through effective implementation and quality of our products.Features. Wall mounted can crusher. Long lasting, durable frame. Easy slide action makes crushing standard cans quick and simple. Folds for easy storage. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Weight: 1.9 pounds