Progressive PS-7453 Prep Solutions by Vegetable Y-Peeler - Pack of 3
1UPC: 0007891505405
These Prep Solutions by Progressive Peelers are great for peeling your potatoes, carrots, cucumbers and much more. The compact and comfortable Y- peeler design is light yet durable. These peelers have hardened stainless-steel blades with an integrated blemish remover and the handles are made with 3 playful produce designs. This set of 3 peelers are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.Features. These prep solutions by Progressive peelers are great for peeling your potatoes, carrots, cucumbers and much more. The compact and comfortable y- peeler design is light yet durable. This is a set of 3 peelers. It is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Pack of 3