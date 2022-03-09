Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs Perspective: front
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs Perspective: back
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs Perspective: left
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs Perspective: right
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs Perspective: top
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup with Meatballs

14 ozUPC: 0004119612362
Progresso™ Gluten Free Italian Style Wedding Soup is ready to serve in under 5 minutes.

  • Gluten and grain free
  • No colors or flavors from artificial sources
  • Made in the USA

2.0 About servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat3g14%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6%
Sodium1170mg51%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron1.7mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chicken Broth, Fully Cooked Meatballs (beef and pork, chicken, water, textured soy flour, soy flour, salt, dehydrated onions, white pepper, garlic powder, romano cheese [pasteurized cow's and sheep's milk, rennet, salt, cheese cultures, enzymes], parsley), Carrots, Acini De Pepe Pasta (pea flour), Spinach. Contains less than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Onion, Corn Protein (hydrolyzed), Salt, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavor, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (color).

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

