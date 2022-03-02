Enjoy a soup packed with classic flavors, quality ingredients, and savory goodness with Progresso Light Beef Pot Roast Soup. At only 150 calories per can, Progresso's light vegetable and beef soup has 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. This light and easy alternative to a heavy pot roast contains all the savory flavor of a beef roast and plenty of high-quality vegetables, and even goes from can to bowl in under five minutes. Serve alongside crusty bread or a baked potato for a hearty and comforting meal. Have a can of beef soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

Light and savory vegetable and beef soup that contains only 80 calories per serving

Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes

No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

No artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup

Gluten free

1/2 cup vegetables per can