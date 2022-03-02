Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup
Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup Perspective: top
Progresso™ Light Beef Pot Roast Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119640481
Enjoy a soup packed with classic flavors, quality ingredients, and savory goodness with Progresso Light Beef Pot Roast Soup. At only 150 calories per can, Progresso's light vegetable and beef soup has 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. This light and easy alternative to a heavy pot roast contains all the savory flavor of a beef roast and plenty of high-quality vegetables, and even goes from can to bowl in under five minutes. Serve alongside crusty bread or a baked potato for a hearty and comforting meal. Have a can of beef soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

  • Light and savory vegetable and beef soup that contains only 80 calories per serving
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
  • No artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup
  • Gluten free
  • 1/2 cup vegetables per can

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium540mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth, Water, Tomatoes, Cooked Diced Seasoned Beef and Modified Food Starch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphates, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin), Carrots, Potatoes, Celery, Green Beans.Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Dried Peas, Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tomato Extract, Garlic Powder, Toasted Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Beef Fat, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Spice, Dried Parsley, Flavoring, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Sodium Phosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
