Progresso™ Light Chicken & Dumpling Soup
Product Details
Full of classic flavors, quality ingredients and savory goodness, Progresso Light Chicken & Dumpling Soup is a canned soup that the whole family can enjoy. At only 160 calories per can, Progresso's light chicken and dumpling soup has 50% fewer calories per serving than the leading chicken and dumpling ready-to-serve soup. With tender pieces of white meat chicken and delicious dumplings, this tasty soup goes from can to bowl in under five minutes. Serve alongside crusty bread or steamed vegetables for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of chicken and dumpling soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Classic, low-fat white meat chicken and delicious dumplings with only 70 calories per serving
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources and chicken with no antibiotics ever
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Partially Cooked Spaetzle Dumpling (Water, Durum Wheat Flour, Eggs, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric [Color]), Celery, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Green Beans.Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Onion, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Chicken Fat, Carrot Puree, Maltodextrin, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Tomato Extract, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Parsley*, Spice, Garlic Powder, Whey Powder, Nonfat Milk*, Egg Yolk*, Citric Acid, Chives*, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
