Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119640482
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Enjoy the soul-satisfying taste of Progresso Light Chicken Noodle Canned Soup made with all white meat chicken and packed full of flavor. With only 130 calories per can, Progresso's light take on this classic comfort food has 33% fewer calories per serving than the leading chicken, pasta and vegetable ready-to-serve soup. This delicious chicken noodle soup can go from can to bowl in under five minutes, so serve alongside crusty garlic bread or roasted vegetables for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of chicken noodle soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

  • No artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial flavor or colors
  • Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics ever
  • Low fat and fewer calories than the regular ready to serve soups
  • 1/2 cup vegetables per can

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (244 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Chloride, Egg White, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Tomato Extract.Sodium Phosphate, Chicken Fat, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Spice, Dried Chives, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More