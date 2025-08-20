Progresso™ Light Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Enjoy the soul-satisfying taste of Progresso Light Chicken Noodle Canned Soup made with all white meat chicken and packed full of flavor. With only 130 calories per can, Progresso's light take on this classic comfort food has 33% fewer calories per serving than the leading chicken, pasta and vegetable ready-to-serve soup. This delicious chicken noodle soup can go from can to bowl in under five minutes, so serve alongside crusty garlic bread or roasted vegetables for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of chicken noodle soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- No artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial flavor or colors
- Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics ever
- Low fat and fewer calories than the regular ready to serve soups
- 1/2 cup vegetables per can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Chloride, Egg White, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Tomato Extract.Sodium Phosphate, Chicken Fat, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Spice, Dried Chives, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
