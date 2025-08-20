Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Chloride, Egg White, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Tomato Extract.Sodium Phosphate, Chicken Fat, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Maltodextrin, Spice, Dried Chives, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

