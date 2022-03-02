Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup Perspective: top
Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119644082
Product Details

Progresso™ Light Chicken Pot Pie Style Soup has at least 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Our recipe is made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever.

  • No artificial flavors
  • No colors from artificial sources
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (246 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium1300mg56.52%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein9g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium790mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Dried Peas, Soybean Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Chicken Fat, Flavoring, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Cream, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Soy Protein Isolate, Fermented Whey, Dried Parsley, Wheat Starch, Dried Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk), Onion Powder, Chicken, Spice, Honey, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
