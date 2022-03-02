Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Dried Peas, Soybean Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Chicken Fat, Flavoring, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Cream, Butter, Nonfat Milk, Soy Protein Isolate, Fermented Whey, Dried Parsley, Wheat Starch, Dried Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk), Onion Powder, Chicken, Spice, Honey, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

