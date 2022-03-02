Progresso™ Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119610163
Product Details

Progresso Light Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup has at least 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Made With White Meat Chicken With No Antibiotics Ever. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources.

  • At least 33% fewer calories and 50% less fat per serving than regular ready-to-serve soups.
  • Made in USA
  • Made with White Meat Chicken with No Antibiotics Ever
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Colors From Artificial Sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (246 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium1470mg63.91%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein11g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium690mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Egg Noodle (Semolina, Wheat, Egg*), Celery, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Cream, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Chicken Fat, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Egg White*, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Butter, Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk, Parsley*, Fermented Whey, Onion Powder, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Garlic Powder, Chicken*, Spice, Butter Oil, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible