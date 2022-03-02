Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Egg Noodle (Semolina, Wheat, Egg*), Celery, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Cream, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Chicken Fat, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Egg White*, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Butter, Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk, Parsley*, Fermented Whey, Onion Powder, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Garlic Powder, Chicken*, Spice, Butter Oil, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More