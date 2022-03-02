Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Potatoes*, Onion, Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Cream, Cooked Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Canola Oil, Whey, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Milk*, Whey Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Butter, Corn Gluten (Hydrolyzed), Roasted Garlic*, Dextrose, Fermented Whey, Spice, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Enzyme Modified Milk, Chives*, Bacon Fat, Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Butter Oil, Color (Annatto Extract, Turmeric Extract), Corn Syrup Solids.*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More