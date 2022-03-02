Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup
Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup
Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup
Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119641201
Product Details

Full of classic flavors, quality ingredients and savory goodness, Progresso Light Creamy Potato with Bacon and Cheese Soup is a canned soup that the whole family can enjoy. With smoky bacon and cheddar cheese, this creamy soup goes from can to bowl in under five minutes. Try this delicious low-fat, gluten-free soup alongside thick slices of ham or crusty garlic bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of potato soup with bacon handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

  • Contains one 18.5-ounce can of Progresso Light Creamy Potato Soup with Bacon & Cheese
  • No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
  • Light and creamy potato soup with only 100 calories per serving
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (252 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium710mg30.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Potatoes*, Onion, Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Cream, Cooked Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Canola Oil, Whey, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Milk*, Whey Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Butter, Corn Gluten (Hydrolyzed), Roasted Garlic*, Dextrose, Fermented Whey, Spice, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Enzyme Modified Milk, Chives*, Bacon Fat, Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Butter Oil, Color (Annatto Extract, Turmeric Extract), Corn Syrup Solids.*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
