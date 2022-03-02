Progresso™ Light Creamy Potato with Bacon & Cheese Soup
Product Details
Full of classic flavors, quality ingredients and savory goodness, Progresso Light Creamy Potato with Bacon and Cheese Soup is a canned soup that the whole family can enjoy. With smoky bacon and cheddar cheese, this creamy soup goes from can to bowl in under five minutes. Try this delicious low-fat, gluten-free soup alongside thick slices of ham or crusty garlic bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of potato soup with bacon handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Contains one 18.5-ounce can of Progresso Light Creamy Potato Soup with Bacon & Cheese
- No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
- Light and creamy potato soup with only 100 calories per serving
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Potatoes*, Onion, Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Cream, Cooked Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Canola Oil, Whey, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Milk*, Whey Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phosphate, Butter, Corn Gluten (Hydrolyzed), Roasted Garlic*, Dextrose, Fermented Whey, Spice, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Enzyme Modified Milk, Chives*, Bacon Fat, Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) *, Butter Oil, Color (Annatto Extract, Turmeric Extract), Corn Syrup Solids.*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
