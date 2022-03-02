Progresso­™ Light Italian Style Meatball Soup Perspective: front
Progresso­™ Light Italian Style Meatball Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119641932
Product Details

Progresso™ Light Italian Style Meatball Soup has at least 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Our recipe is packed with classic flavors and quality ingredients for the whole family to enjoy.

  • Low fat
  • No colors from artificial sources
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (248 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium610mg17.43%
Vitamin A1500Number of International Units30%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Celery, Tomato Paste, Fully Cooked Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Breadcrumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Natural Flavor), Penne Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg Whites+).Contains Less Than 1% of: Sugar, Green Sweet Peppers, Onion, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Roasted Garlic, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spice, Natural Flavor, Corn Starch, Tomato Extract, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Milk, Nonfat Milk+, Cream+, Butter (Cream, Lactic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) +, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) +, Tocopherol (Preservative), Rosemary Extract (Preservative), Whey+, Buttermilk+, Whey Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Enzyme Modified Cream.+Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
