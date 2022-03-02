Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Celery, Tomato Paste, Fully Cooked Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Breadcrumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Natural Flavor), Penne Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg Whites+).Contains Less Than 1% of: Sugar, Green Sweet Peppers, Onion, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Roasted Garlic, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spice, Natural Flavor, Corn Starch, Tomato Extract, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Milk, Nonfat Milk+, Cream+, Butter (Cream, Lactic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) +, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes) +, Tocopherol (Preservative), Rosemary Extract (Preservative), Whey+, Buttermilk+, Whey Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Enzyme Modified Cream.+Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More