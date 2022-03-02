Progresso Light Italian-Style Wedding Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Light Italian-Style Wedding Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119610164
Product Details

Progresso Light Italian Style Wedding Soup has at least 33% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Our recipe includes no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources.

  • Made in the USA
  • 0g trans fat

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (242 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked Meatballs Made With Pork and Turkey (Pork, Turkey, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking] Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Spices, Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor), Spinach, Mezzanini Rigati Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg Whites).Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Modified Food Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Flavoring, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
