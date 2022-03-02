Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked Meatballs Made With Pork and Turkey (Pork, Turkey, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Romano Cheese [Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking] Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast], Corn Syrup, Onions, Salt, Spices, Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor), Spinach, Mezzanini Rigati Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg Whites).Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Modified Food Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Flavoring, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

