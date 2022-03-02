Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder Perspective: front
Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder Perspective: back
Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder Perspective: left
Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder Perspective: right
Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119645281
Product Details

Each soul-satisfying bowl of Progresso Light New England Clam Chowder Soup provides a classic taste that is both wholesome and delicious. This creamy, gluten-free clam chowder is filled with soft potato chunks and plenty of delicious clam. With only 210 calories per can, Progresso's light chowder has 40% fewer calories per serving than the leading New England clam chowder ready-to-serve soup. Serve a bowl of chowder in under five minutes alongside crunchy oyster crackers, skillet cornbread or a classic Caesar salad. Have a can of New England clam chowder handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.

  • Classic, low-fat clam chowder with only 105 calories per serving
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (251 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium500mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Clam Broth, Dried Potatoes, Clams, Celery, Modified Food Starch, Water.Contains Less Than 2% of: Onions, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Yeast Extract, Spice

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
