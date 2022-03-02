Ingredients

Clam Broth, Dried Potatoes, Clams, Celery, Modified Food Starch, Water.Contains Less Than 2% of: Onions, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Yeast Extract, Spice

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More