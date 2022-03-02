Progresso™ Light New England Clam Chowder
Product Details
Each soul-satisfying bowl of Progresso Light New England Clam Chowder Soup provides a classic taste that is both wholesome and delicious. This creamy, gluten-free clam chowder is filled with soft potato chunks and plenty of delicious clam. With only 210 calories per can, Progresso's light chowder has 40% fewer calories per serving than the leading New England clam chowder ready-to-serve soup. Serve a bowl of chowder in under five minutes alongside crunchy oyster crackers, skillet cornbread or a classic Caesar salad. Have a can of New England clam chowder handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Classic, low-fat clam chowder with only 105 calories per serving
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Clam Broth, Dried Potatoes, Clams, Celery, Modified Food Starch, Water.Contains Less Than 2% of: Onions, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Dried Parsley, Yeast Extract, Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More