Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119640472
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup has at least 50% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Our recipe contains a 1/2 cup of vegetables for soup that is as wholesome as it is delicious.

  • 50% fewer calories per serving than regular ready-to-serve soups
  • Good Source of Fiber per serving
  • 1/2 Cup of Vegetables per Serving
  • No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners. No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Made in the USA

50% fewer calories per serving than regular ready-to-serve soups.

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (248 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Beef Broth, Celery, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Barley, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Tomato Paste, Onion, Corn Syrup Solids.Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Caramel Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soybean Oil, Calcium Chloride, Toasted Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Succinic Acid, Onion Powder, Sodium Phosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More