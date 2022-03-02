Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup
Product Details
Progresso Light Savory Vegetable Barley Soup has at least 50% fewer calories than regular ready-to-serve soups. Our recipe contains a 1/2 cup of vegetables for soup that is as wholesome as it is delicious.
- 50% fewer calories per serving than regular ready-to-serve soups
- Good Source of Fiber per serving
- 1/2 Cup of Vegetables per Serving
- No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners. No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Broth, Celery, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Barley, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Tomato Paste, Onion, Corn Syrup Solids.Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Caramel Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soybean Oil, Calcium Chloride, Toasted Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Succinic Acid, Onion Powder, Sodium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
