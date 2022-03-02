Ingredients

Water, Beef Broth, Celery, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Barley, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Tomato Paste, Onion, Corn Syrup Solids.Contains Less Than 1% of: Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Natural Flavor, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Caramel Color, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soybean Oil, Calcium Chloride, Toasted Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Succinic Acid, Onion Powder, Sodium Phosphate

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.