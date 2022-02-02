Ingredients

Dehydrated Vegetables (Red Beans, Potato, Tomato, Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Carrot, Spinach, Garlic, Green Beans), Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Corn Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Paprika, Olive Oil, Dehydrated Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

