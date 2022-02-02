Progresso™ Minstrone Soup Mix Perspective: front
Progresso™ Minstrone Soup Mix Perspective: back
Progresso™ Minstrone Soup Mix

7.5 ozUPC: 0004119612145
Product Details

This Progresso™ Soup Mix is made with premium ingredients and whole vegetables. Just add water or milk, cook for just 20 minutes and you have dinner ready for the whole family!

  • Family size; makes 8 servings
  • No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg24.35%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dehydrated Vegetables (Red Beans, Potato, Tomato, Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Carrot, Spinach, Garlic, Green Beans), Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Corn Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Paprika, Olive Oil, Dehydrated Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible