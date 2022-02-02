Progresso™ Minstrone Soup Mix
Product Details
This Progresso™ Soup Mix is made with premium ingredients and whole vegetables. Just add water or milk, cook for just 20 minutes and you have dinner ready for the whole family!
- Family size; makes 8 servings
- No artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Vegetables (Red Beans, Potato, Tomato, Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Carrot, Spinach, Garlic, Green Beans), Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White), Corn Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Paprika, Olive Oil, Dehydrated Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
