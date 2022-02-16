Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Sugar, Cream.Contains Less Than 1% of: Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Basil, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Cultured Whey, Ascorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

