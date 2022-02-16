Progresso™ Reduced Sodium Creamy Tomato with Basil Soup
Product Details
With Progresso Reduced Sodium Creamy Tomato with Basil Soup, you can enjoy tomatoey goodness to the max. This low-sodium version of the classic vegetable soup comes with 25% less sodium than Progresso Vegetable Classics Tomato Basil Soup. This easy and convenient tomato instant soup is gluten-free and contains no artificial colors or flavors, and no added MSG. Serve it in under five minutes alongside a warm grilled cheese sandwich or fresh Caesar salad. Have a can of tomato basil soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Enjoy this classic vegetable soup made with tomato and basil
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Sugar, Cream.Contains Less Than 1% of: Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Basil, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Cultured Whey, Ascorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
