Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Corn, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Potatoes, Celery, Onion.Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Diced Bacon Cured Pork Shoulder Ground and Formed (Pork Cured With Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dextrose, Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Erythorbate, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Salt, Toasted Corn Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream, Sodium Phosphate, Butter, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Onion Powder, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Maltodextrin, Egg Yolk, Dried Chives, Beta Carotene (Color), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavoring

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.