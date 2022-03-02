Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken Corn Chowder Flavored with Bacon Gluten Free Soup
Product Details
Enjoy a warm and hearty soup made in minutes with Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken Corn Chowder Flavored with Bacon Soup. Great as a satisfying meal or whenever you are craving that homemade taste of chowder, this canned soup is gluten-free with no artificial flavors, artificial colors, or added MSG. Serve this corn chowder in less than five minutes, either on its own or with freshly made bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of chicken corn chowder with bacon soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Chicken corn chowder soup made with cooked white chicken meat and corn
- No trans fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Corn, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Potatoes, Celery, Onion.Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Diced Bacon Cured Pork Shoulder Ground and Formed (Pork Cured With Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dextrose, Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Erythorbate, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Salt, Toasted Corn Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream, Sodium Phosphate, Butter, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Onion Powder, Tomato Extract, Dried Parsley, Spice, Maltodextrin, Egg Yolk, Dried Chives, Beta Carotene (Color), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavoring
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
