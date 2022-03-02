Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Salt, Corn Starch, Carrot Puree, Egg White*, Potassium Cloride, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Maltodextrin, Chives*, Flavoring, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More