Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup
Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup Perspective: top
Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119691401
Your classic go-to comfort food, Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodle Soup is made with all white meat chicken, flavorful noodles and rich broth. This homestyle chicken noodle soup is perfect for moments when you're craving a rich and satisfying meal. With no artificial flavors or colors and low-fat ingredients, you can fully enjoy the goodness of real chicken and noodles. Serve this chicken soup in less than five minutes, either on its own or with freshly made bread for a quick and comforting meal.

  • Contains one 19-ounce can of Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodle Soup
  • Chicken noodle soup made with cooked white chicken and egg noodles
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (246 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Salt, Corn Starch, Carrot Puree, Egg White*, Potassium Cloride, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Maltodextrin, Chives*, Flavoring, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

