Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodles Soup
Product Details
Your classic go-to comfort food, Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodle Soup is made with all white meat chicken, flavorful noodles and rich broth. This homestyle chicken noodle soup is perfect for moments when you're craving a rich and satisfying meal. With no artificial flavors or colors and low-fat ingredients, you can fully enjoy the goodness of real chicken and noodles. Serve this chicken soup in less than five minutes, either on its own or with freshly made bread for a quick and comforting meal.
- Contains one 19-ounce can of Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodle Soup
- Chicken noodle soup made with cooked white chicken and egg noodles
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodle (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Salt, Corn Starch, Carrot Puree, Egg White*, Potassium Cloride, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Tomato Extract, Spice, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Maltodextrin, Chives*, Flavoring, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
