Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Celery, Onions, Modified Food Starch, Cooked Bacon (Pork Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite, May Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Soybean Oil, Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Cultures), Contains Less Than 1% of: Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Dried Chives, Chicken Fat, Datem, Maltodextrin, Color (Paprika Extract, Annatto Extract, Beta Carotene), Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Sorbic Acid (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

