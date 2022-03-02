Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato with Bacon Soup
Product Details
Load up your spoon with Progresso™ Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato with Bacon Soup and enjoy every delicious, wholesome bite. Made with no artificial flavors, artificial colors, trans fat or added MSG, you can indulge in this creamy potato, bacon and cheese soup whenever you like. This hearty, fill-me-up soup goes from can to bowl in less than five minutes. Serve it on its own or with freshly made bread for a quick and comforting meal. Have a can of loaded potato with bacon soup handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option.
- Contains one 18.5-ounce can of Progresso Rich and Hearty Loaded Potato with Bacon Soup
- Creamy potato soup with smoky bacon and cheese
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- No artificial flavors, artificial colors, trans fat or added MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Celery, Onions, Modified Food Starch, Cooked Bacon (Pork Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite, May Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate), Soybean Oil, Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Cultures), Contains Less Than 1% of: Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Dried Chives, Chicken Fat, Datem, Maltodextrin, Color (Paprika Extract, Annatto Extract, Beta Carotene), Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Sorbic Acid (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More