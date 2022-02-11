Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Progresso Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup is a low-fat option when you crave a hot bowl of comfort food. Made with all white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever, carrots, celery, and delicious egg noodles, this classic canned soup is loaded with flavor and only 80 calories per serving. Go from can to bowl in less than five minutes and serve this chicken noodle soup on its own or with freshly baked bread for a quick and comforting meal.
- Handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Chicken Fat, Egg White*, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Maltodextrin, Spice, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Chives*, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
