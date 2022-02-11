Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119691183
Product Details

Progresso Traditional 99% Fat Free Chicken Noodle Soup is a low-fat option when you crave a hot bowl of comfort food. Made with all white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever, carrots, celery, and delicious egg noodles, this classic canned soup is loaded with flavor and only 80 calories per serving. Go from can to bowl in less than five minutes and serve this chicken noodle soup on its own or with freshly baked bread for a quick and comforting meal.

  • Handy for days when you crave a trusted and easy meal option
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (237 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Chicken Fat, Egg White*, Carrot Puree, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Maltodextrin, Spice, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Chives*, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.