Ingredients

Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Cheese Tortellini (Durum Flour, Water, Ricotta Cheese [Durum Flour, Water, Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Whey, Milk Fat and Milk], Bread Crumbs [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast], Grated Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose (Anticaking Agent)], Whole Eggs, Grated Asiago Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose (Anticaking Agent)], Salt, Egg Whites, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Tomatoes, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions. Contains Less Than 2% of: Spinach, Celery, Sugar, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Spice, Garlic Powder, Tomato Extract, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More