Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup Perspective: back
Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup Perspective: left
Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup Perspective: right
Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup Perspective: top
Progresso Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119610187
Product Details

The Progresso Traditional Soups are special. They're the classics. The favorites. All made with quality ingredients and years of practice to get it just right. This Traditional Cheese Tortellini in Garden Vegetable Tomato Soup has No Artificial Flavors or Colors from Artificial Source sand is Vegetarian.

  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Colors from Artificial Sources
  • 1/2 Cup of Vegetables per Serving
  • Vegetarian
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium1420mg61.74%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar15g
Protein8g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium1290mg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Cheese Tortellini (Durum Flour, Water, Ricotta Cheese [Durum Flour, Water, Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Whey, Milk Fat and Milk], Bread Crumbs [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Yeast], Grated Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose (Anticaking Agent)], Whole Eggs, Grated Asiago Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose (Anticaking Agent)], Salt, Egg Whites, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Tomatoes, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions. Contains Less Than 2% of: Spinach, Celery, Sugar, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Spice, Garlic Powder, Tomato Extract, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

