Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Enjoy one of your favorite comfort foods with Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. Made the classic way with egg noodles, carrots, celery and white meat chicken that's free of antibiotics, this instant soup is a go-to dish that's ready to eat in under 5 minutes. With no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources, this wholesome chicken noodle soup is sure to delight your taste buds. Pour it in a bowl and pop it in the microwave, or let it simmer on the stovetop before digging into the traditional and comforting flavors of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup.
- Contains one 19-ounce can of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup
- Classic chicken noodle soup crafted with white meat chicken with no antibiotics
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Chicken Fat, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Egg White*, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Tomato Extract, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Chives*, Maltodextrin, Spice, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
