Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Carrots, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Wheat Flour, Egg*), Celery.Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Chicken Fat, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Egg White*, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Tomato Extract, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Chives*, Maltodextrin, Spice, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring.*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More