Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Celery, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 1% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Garlic Powder, Sodium Phosphate, Dried Parsley, Calcium Chloride, Spice, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More