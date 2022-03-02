Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup Perspective: front
Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup Perspective: back
Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup Perspective: left
Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup Perspective: right
Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119601000
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

This traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup is made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever. It has no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Naturally gluten free.

  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Colors from Artificial Sources
  • Low Fat per Serving
  • Made With White Meat Chicken With No Antibiotics Ever

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (238 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium610mg26.52%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Celery, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 1% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Garlic Powder, Sodium Phosphate, Dried Parsley, Calcium Chloride, Spice, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer