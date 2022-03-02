Progresso™ Traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup
Product Details
This traditional Chicken Rice with Vegetables Soup is made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever. It has no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Naturally gluten free.
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Colors from Artificial Sources
- Low Fat per Serving
- Made With White Meat Chicken With No Antibiotics Ever
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Celery, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 1% of: Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Water, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Carrot Puree, Onion Powder, Sugar, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Garlic Powder, Sodium Phosphate, Dried Parsley, Calcium Chloride, Spice, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (Color), Flavoring
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More