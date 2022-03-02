Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Rice, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Cooked Andouille Sausage Crumbles With Smoked Flavor Added (Pork, Water, and 2% or Less of the Following: Garlic, Salt, Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Natural Smoked Flavor, Sodium Phosphates, Rendered Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Canola Oil), Tomato Paste, Tomatoes, Celery, Okra, Green Sweet Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Modified Food Starch. Contains Less Than 1.5% of: Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion, Spice, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Tomato Extract, Dextrose, Dried Parsley, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Corn, Soy, and Wheat Protein (Hydrolyzed), Natural Flavor, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Flavoring

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More