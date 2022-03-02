Progresso Traditional Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Traditional Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup
Progresso Traditional Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup
Progresso Traditional Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup

19 ozUPC: 0004119691418
Product Details

  • Made With White Meat Chicken With No Antibiotics Ever
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No MSG Added

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (249 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium690mg28.75%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Rice, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Cooked Andouille Sausage Crumbles With Smoked Flavor Added (Pork, Water, and 2% or Less of the Following: Garlic, Salt, Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Natural Smoked Flavor, Sodium Phosphates, Rendered Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Canola Oil), Tomato Paste, Tomatoes, Celery, Okra, Green Sweet Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Modified Food Starch. Contains Less Than 1.5% of: Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion, Spice, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Tomato Extract, Dextrose, Dried Parsley, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Corn, Soy, and Wheat Protein (Hydrolyzed), Natural Flavor, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Flavoring

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.