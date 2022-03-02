Progresso Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup
Product Details
The Progresso Traditional Soups are pretty special. They're the classics. The favorites. All made with quality ingredients and years of practice to get it just right. This Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup is gluten free and has no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. It is made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever.
- Gluten free
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Tomatoes, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Sweet Peppers, Corn.Contains Less Than 2% of: Black Beans, Toasted Corn Flour, Modified Food Starch, Tomato Paste, Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Cilantro, Spice, Chili Pepper*, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Chipotle Pepper*, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Egg Yolk, Flavoring.*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More