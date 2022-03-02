Progresso Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Progresso Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Progresso Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Progresso Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119647603
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

The Progresso Traditional Soups are pretty special. They're the classics. The favorites. All made with quality ingredients and years of practice to get it just right. This Traditional Chicken Tortilla Soup is gluten free and has no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. It is made with white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever.

  • Gluten free
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (249 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium650mg27.08%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Tomatoes, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Sweet Peppers, Corn.Contains Less Than 2% of: Black Beans, Toasted Corn Flour, Modified Food Starch, Tomato Paste, Water, Corn Protein (Hydrolyzed), Salt, Cilantro, Spice, Chili Pepper*, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Tomato Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic Powder, Parsley*, Chipotle Pepper*, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Egg Yolk, Flavoring.*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More