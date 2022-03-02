Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Cream, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Potassium Chloride, Butter, Egg White*, Natural Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk*, Fermented Whey, Parsley*, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chicken, Spice, Butter Oil, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Flavoring, Rosemary Extract, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More