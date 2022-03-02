Progresso Traditional Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Traditional Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119610162
Product Details

Enjoy a deliciously creamy take on a well-loved classic with Progresso Traditional Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup. It's everything the family loves about a warm, satisfying bowl of chicken noodle soup, but with a decadently creamy touch. Ready to serve in minutes, this traditional soup is full of natural flavor and made with quality ingredients like white meat chicken with no antibiotics. Pour it in a bowl and pop it in the microwave, or let it simmer on the stovetop for a comforting meal that is sure to delight any eater.

  • A creamy take on classic chicken noodle soup crafted with white meat chicken with no antibiotics
  • Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
  • Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (244 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Cream, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Potassium Chloride, Butter, Egg White*, Natural Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk*, Fermented Whey, Parsley*, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chicken, Spice, Butter Oil, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Flavoring, Rosemary Extract, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
