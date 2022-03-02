Progresso Traditional Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Enjoy a deliciously creamy take on a well-loved classic with Progresso Traditional Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup. It's everything the family loves about a warm, satisfying bowl of chicken noodle soup, but with a decadently creamy touch. Ready to serve in minutes, this traditional soup is full of natural flavor and made with quality ingredients like white meat chicken with no antibiotics. Pour it in a bowl and pop it in the microwave, or let it simmer on the stovetop for a comforting meal that is sure to delight any eater.
- A creamy take on classic chicken noodle soup crafted with white meat chicken with no antibiotics
- Ready-to-serve instant soup goes from easy pull-top can to table in under five minutes
- Canned soup with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Carrots, Cooked White Chicken Meat, Egg Noodles (Semolina Wheat, Egg*), Celery, Modified Food Starch.Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Cream, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Potassium Chloride, Butter, Egg White*, Natural Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Nonfat Milk*, Fermented Whey, Parsley*, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk) *, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chicken, Spice, Butter Oil, Cultured Wheat Gluten, Flavoring, Rosemary Extract, Beta Carotene (Color).*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More