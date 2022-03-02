Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup Perspective: front
Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup Perspective: back
Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup Perspective: left
Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup Perspective: right
Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup

18.5 ozUPC: 0004119646055
Product Details

  • No Colors From Artificial Sources
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No MSG Added
  • 1/2 Cup of Vegetables per Serving
  • Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (251 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar9g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Chicken Broth, Tomatoes, Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White).Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cream, Spinach, Bleached Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Soy Protein Concentrate, Olive Oil, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Spice, Garlic Powder, Calcium Chloride, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

