Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Chicken Broth, Tomatoes, Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White).Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cream, Spinach, Bleached Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Soy Protein Concentrate, Olive Oil, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Spice, Garlic Powder, Calcium Chloride, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

