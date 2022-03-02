Progresso Traditional Creamy Tomato with Penne Soup
Product Details
- No Colors From Artificial Sources
- No Artificial Flavors
- No MSG Added
- 1/2 Cup of Vegetables per Serving
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Chicken Broth, Tomatoes, Penne Rigate Pasta (Semolina Wheat, Egg White).Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cream, Spinach, Bleached Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Soy Protein Concentrate, Olive Oil, Butter, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Spice, Garlic Powder, Calcium Chloride, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More